College Station Cougars hold Homecoming Parade
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s Homecoming week for College Station High School and the Cougars held their first-ever Homecoming Parade.
The community lined Eagle Ave. and Victoria Ave. on Wednesday while floats carried student-athletes and organizations.
Following the parade, the school held a community pep rally at Cougar Stadium.
College Station High School hosts East View Friday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.