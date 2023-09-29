College Station Cougars hold Homecoming Parade

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s Homecoming week for College Station High School and the Cougars held their first-ever Homecoming Parade.

The community lined Eagle Ave. and Victoria Ave. on Wednesday while floats carried student-athletes and organizations.

Following the parade, the school held a community pep rally at Cougar Stadium.

College Station High School hosts East View Friday at 7 p.m.

