Enjoy all-you-can-eat sushi at Sushi Masa

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A seafood and Japanese fusion restaurant is offering a way to fill your stomach.

Sushi Masa has handmade sushi, nigiri and of course, sushi.

College Station is Sushi Masa’s third location in Texas and seventh in the country.

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED

The restaurant offers all-you-can-eat lunch and dinner options. Lunch is going to be $20.95 and will include an appetizer, drink, specialty rolls and nigiri.

Dinner is going to be $32.95 which will include your first alcoholic beverage, sashimi and double the amount of specialty rolls.

“We’re here to satisfy all of the customers. We want everybody to feel welcomed. We want everybody to come in here and just be wowed with our food,” said Sushi Masa Manager Bilie Allen.

Sushi Masa is also getting into the Aggie spirit by offering $3 drafts and $5 shots on Texas A&M football gamedays.

Sushi Masa opens at 11 a.m. every day and is located at 4401 S Texas Ave in College Station.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed in Grimes County crash
DPS identifies person killed in crash that shut down SH 249
Police Lights
Student arrested for recording video in bathroom, sharing on social media
Brenham High School
Precautionary lockdown lifted at Brenham High School after law enforcement search area
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Southbound Wellborn Road down to one lane after crash

Latest News

American Legion visits The Three
American Legion discusses upcoming events, important resources for Brazos Valley veterans
The Howdy Challenge
How you can get involved with Destination Bryan’s Howdy Challenge
Owner, Fadi Kalaouze, spent five years collecting original A&M memorabilia to display at the...
Take a walk through Texas A&M history at the new Aggieland Outfitters location
Whether you take your coffee black, or with cream and sugar, all coffee starts out the same way.
Grab your favorite cup of joe for National Coffee Day