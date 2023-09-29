Enjoy all-you-can-eat sushi at Sushi Masa

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A seafood and Japanese fusion restaurant is offering a way to fill your stomach.

Sushi Masa has handmade sushi, nigiri and of course, sushi.

College Station is Sushi Masa’s third location in Texas and seventh in the country.

The restaurant offers all-you-can-eat lunch and dinner options. Lunch is going to be $20.95 and will include an appetizer, drink, specialty rolls and nigiri.

Dinner is going to be $32.95 which will include your first alcoholic beverage, sashimi and double the amount of specialty rolls.

“We’re here to satisfy all of the customers. We want everybody to feel welcomed. We want everybody to come in here and just be wowed with our food,” said Sushi Masa Manager Bilie Allen.

Sushi Masa is also getting into the Aggie spirit by offering $3 drafts and $5 shots on Texas A&M football gamedays.

Sushi Masa opens at 11 a.m. every day and is located at 4401 S Texas Ave in College Station.

