Experience Halloween, art at Color Factory’s Haunted Hues

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost spooky season, which means it’s time to pick a costume and plan some Halloween outings. One that offers a unique experience is the Color Factory’s Haunted Hues.

The Color Factory is an immersive art museum that celebrates your senses. This Houston destination has multiple rooms that bring art to life in different ways. They’re curated by artists, nonprofits and other institutions.

The Haunted Hues brings all things Halloween and art together. This is something both kids and adults can enjoy, according to the Color Factory’s social media specialist Emily Landaverde. She said families are welcome to come in costumes and see Halloween in a new way.

For example, the Confetti Accumulation Room invites people to walk through a pumpkin patch filled with confetti. It falls from the ceiling and can make a picture-perfect moment with the room’s photo booth box.

“I feel like when they come in and see the pumpkins, they automatically get into the Halloween spirit,” Landaverde said.

After the pumpkin patch experience, visitors can dance their way into the A Royal (Disco) Ball Room.

The room pays tribute to some of Texas’ biggest artists like Beyoncé, Selena and Megan Thee Stallion. There are cordless headphones and a dance floor so people can enjoy the music and move freely. Look out though, there are some spooky elements in the room that will keep everyone on their toes.

Visitors can participate in the Haunted Hues scavenger hunt to take the spookiness up a notch. Eight haunted hues are hiding in different areas of the Color Factory that visitors can enjoy finding together.

“We thought music, color and a scavenger hunt would be fun for everyone to do and get into that Halloween, fall spirit,” Landaverde said.

There are treats for everyone to enjoy when the scavenger hunt is over. Those include pumpkin ice cream and mummy and spiderweb macarons.

The goal is for people to leave with more joy and a deeper connection to each other, according to Landaverde.

The Haunted Hues is a limited-time experience that runs until Oct. 31. More information on the Color Factory, the Haunted Hues, tickets and more can be found here.

