Free Music Friday: Mike Gallo

By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Singer/songwriter Mike Gallo said his love for guitar began at a young age and he has been working on his craft ever since. Gallo describes his music as light rock and blues.

He currently has three CDs for sale. You can learn more about Mike Gallo by visiting his website.

Gallo stopped by First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest. You can see his performance below.

