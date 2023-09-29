Grab your favorite cup of joe for National Coffee Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wake up and smell the coffee! Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day.

Whether you take your coffee black, or with cream and sugar, all coffee starts out the same way.

“Green coffee,” Polite Coffee Roasters Founder, Steve Turner, explained. “We import coffee from all over the world. It comes to us green, meaning it has about 10-13% water content. What we do is basically roast the rest of that moisture content out. It’s a process of dehydrating the bean until you finally get it and then you rehydrate it to make coffee.”

Locally owned, Polite Coffee, is roasted on site at The Kyle House in Downtown Bryan.

“Right now, I’m roasting coffee,” Turner, who is also the Head Roaster, said. “We’re at the important stages of the roast. It’s called first crack. What’s happening here is the water inside the bean is boiling off. It sounds kind of like popcorn crackling.”

Once the coffee beans are roasted, they are moved over to the Destoner.

“Once it’s in here, the machine is is going to take 1000 pictures a second of each bean and convert that into a file based off of three color types. Anything that’s too light or too dark is going to get spit out,” Turner said.

The Destoner allows Polite Coffee to remain uniform.

“When you open up a bag of our coffee, you’ll notice that they’re all going to be relatively the same color,” Turner said.

Once this is complete, it’s time to taste test.

“Cupping is an objective way to evaluate coffee. We use cupping for three things. One, when we to bring in a new coffee. If we like it, we do it when we’re trying to figure how to roast a coffee for production. Lastly, we do it if we’re just trying to maintain that taste. We want to nail it,” Turner explained.

The cupping process starts with ground coffee.

“First, you’re going to evaluate the smell of its aroma. Then, you’re going to put water just off the boil on it. Let that sit for four minutes to basically brew, and then you’re going to take a spoon across it. Break the crust and evaluate the fragrance to smell if it has changed as it’s gotten hot and wet. After that, let it sit for another four minutes. You’re going to start slurping, and when you slurp, it’s going to spread that coffee all over your palette, and you’ll be able to taste it in the different regions of your tongue and evaluate the acidity, body, and taste,” Turner said.

“This is just another step we take so you can be confident when you get a bag of ours that it’s going to be roasted correctly. It’s going to taste good. And we’re confident, so confident that we’re going to sign our name to the bag,” Turner said.

In honor of National Coffee Day, Polite Coffee is offering a deal. Use the code DRINKFRIENDLY from Friday through Sunday when you order from the Polite Coffee website.

If you purchase a bag of Mapache Estate, you can get any other 12 oz bag 50% off. Locals can take advantage of that code by selecting local pick up and avoid shipping costs.

Pictured here is Polite Coffee Founder, Steve Turner (right) and the Owners of Mapache Estate, Sofia and Jan-Carlo Handtke (left). Also pictured (right) is Angela, an importer Turner works closely with to get their coffee state side. (Steve Turner)

