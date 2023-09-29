Hall of Fame Coach Andera Gaston to Lead Allen Academy Varsity Golf Program

BRYAN, Texas - The Allen Academy Athletic Department is excited to announce that Andrea Gaston has been appointed as the Varsity Boys & Girls Head Golf Coach.

Coach Gaston comes to Allen Academy with an extensive and impressive coaching career leading programs at the collegiate level. She has had stops at Texas A&M as Head Women’s Coach from 2018-2021, and most recently served as a Volunteer Assistant Coach at the University of Georgia in 2023. Before those positions, Andrea spent 22 years at the University of Southern California. With the Trojans she won three national titles in 2003, 2008, and 2013. Under her leadership the program flourished, winning multiple Pac-12 conference titles, while qualifying for the NCAA Tournament Championship 21 years in a row. Twenty-three of her golfers have earned a combined 51 All-American honors and the Trojans totaled 79 All-Pac-12 honors during her tenure. Andrea was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year and received the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Coach of the Year honors three different times. Gaston was inducted into the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010.

Prior to entering the coaching ranks at USC in 1996, Gaston was a highly acclaimed amateur and professional player, competing for San Jose State in the 1970s, finishing in the Top 10 of the NCAA Championships and qualifying for the 1977 U.S. Women’s Open.

Andrea had these thoughts to share on the outlook of coaching on the high school level at Allen Academy. “I am excited to have this opportunity to work with these young men and women to help develop their golf skills and take both teams to the State Championship. This is a far different experience from all my years coaching collegiate players. Even if these kids don’t pursue golf at the next level, I hope I can pass on to them some of the amazing lessons that can be learned in this great game that they can take with them into their collegiate and professional careers. I am very impressed with their ambition and desire to compete in this sport, while upholding the high level of academic and athletic excellence at Allen Academy.”

“Whenever you can bring in a coach of Andrea’s caliber and experience you do it. We met over the summer about the golf program at Allen Academy. It was a very natural partnership, and we both felt like it was a great fit. I’m looking forward to seeing Andrea work with our high school student-athletes in our continued efforts to bring home a TAPPS 2A State Golf Championship” said Allen Academy Athletic Director, Adrian Adams.

The Rams open the fall golf season next Monday, October 2nd & Tuesday, October 3rd with the Varsity Boys competing at the TAPPS Match Play Tournament held at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose.

