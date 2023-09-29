How you can get involved with Destination Bryan’s Howdy Challenge

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is encouraging community members to get reacquainted with or find new spots around town in a fun way.

You only have a few more weeks to play the Howdy Challenge, it’s ending Oct. 15.

Lina Adams with Destination Bryan said the best way to discover fun events and businesses in Bryan is by getting involved with the family-friendly challenge, which started Aug. 15.

Players must head over to the Destination Bryan website to access the free Howdy Challenge passport.

You could win one of 12 $500 gift cards for playing along.

“You’ll be able to use your custom link to sign into different locations on your phone,” explained Adams.

Adams said players will be visiting familiar places but some locations will be brand new too.

There are different businesses in Bryan participating in the challenge like The Local At Lake Walk and the restaurant Ronin.

“Definitely for both newcomers to the community and people who’ve been here for years I think can find something fun to do,” added Adams.

First Friday is a popular event to check off your list, so join before the challenge ends.

