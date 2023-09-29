ILTexas holds living history museum for Hispanic Heritage Month

Students spent a month researching Hispanic celebrities and community members for their project, dressing up as them for the event.(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fifth-grade students at ILTexas participated in a living history museum Thursday in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Students spent a month researching Hispanic celebrities and community members for their project, dressing up as them for the event.

“I was able to learn fun facts about our mayor,” Manuel Luna, a student at ILTexas said.

The school had a few special guests for the event. There were special appearances from Mayor Bobby Gutierrez, Public Defender Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria, Former Texas A&M Recruiter Roy Lopez, and KBTX’s own Karla Castillo.

School officials say they want to celebrate Hispanic heritage and inspire their students to do great things.

“I’m hoping that not only will they learn, but be inspired by the Hispanics in our community, and in history, and in entertainment,” Assistant Vice Principal Evony Torres Searles said.

