BASTROP, Texas (KBTX) - The Hempstead Bobcats dropped their fifth straight game after a 41-7 loss to Johnson City in their final non-district game Thursday night at Bastrop ISD Stadium.

Hempstead (1-5) will open up district play on October 13 in Hallettsville. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.

