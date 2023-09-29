Men’s Tennis Preps for ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team resumes its fall season Saturday at the ITA All-American Championships Sep. 30-Oct. 8 at the Case Tennis Center.

“The ITA All-American Tournament is perennially the toughest tournament in the fall,” head coach Steve Denton said. “All the best players in college tennis go to Tulsa to compete. We have a lot of players in the pre-qualifying that will be severely tested mentally and physically which is what a coach loves to see. I know our guys are really excited about the opportunity.”

The Aggies look to continue the fall after posting a 15-3 record at the SEC – Big 12 Challenge to open the year. JC Roddick won MVP honors at the tournament with a perfect 6-0 record.

The tournament starts with the pre-qualifying draw Sep. 30-Oct. 1, the qualifying rounds are Oct. 2-3, and the main draw goes from Oct. 4-8.

Aggies set to play in the pre-qualifying draw are Roddick, Stefan Storch, Togan Tokac, Luke Casper, Brayden Michna and Grant Lothringer. Giulio Perego is lined up to compete in the singles qualifying round.

The duo of Perego/Tokac will compete in the qualifying doubles draw, while Storch/Casper and Roddick/Michna are on the qualifying doubles alternate list.

More information about the draws and live scoring can be found on the tournament homepage and a live stream will be on the Cracked Racquets YouTube page starting Oct. 5.

