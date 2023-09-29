Take a walk through Texas A&M history at the new Aggieland Outfitters location

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As you walk through the newest Aggieland Outfitters location, you’ll find the story of Texas A&M written on the walls, and the floor.

Owner, Fadi Kalaouze, spent five years collecting original A&M memorabilia to display at the Fairview Avenue location.

“These shirts are from the red, white, and blue game. When Sept. 11 happened, the Aggies got together and the whole stadium dressed up in the flag colors. These are original T-shirts from that game on Sept. 22, 2001,” Kalaouze explained.

You’ll see tons of proud Texas A&M moments scattered around the store.

“We’re trying to highlight these important moments in history. You’re going to see a lot of original pieces that remind us who we are and the traditions we have attained,” Kalaouze said.

There are even historic pieces in the dressing rooms.

“All of these are original copies. Being 80 plus years old, there are not too many people keeping them in good shape. You can tell throughout the store, we show our pride in a lot of ways,” he said.

Located at 100 Fairview Avenue, you can visit Aggieland Outfitters Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-12 a.m., Saturday form 7a.m.-8p.m., and Sunday from 10a.m.-6p.m.

