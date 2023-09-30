Aggie Volleyball Match Preview: vs. Missouri

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena to host Missouri Sunday afternoon with first serve set for 3 p.m.

The Aggies are coming off their biggest upset win in 24 years, as they outlasted No. 4 Florida in a five-set thriller in Gainesville, 3-2. The squads traded the opening four frames, leaving all the pressure on a fifth and final set. After being down at the halfway point in the set (8-5), A&M ripped off a 10-5 run to secure the win.

Missouri enters the match following a loss Friday evening against LSU, 3-1. The Tigers started the season 8-3 in non-conference play and are 1-2 at the start of league play.

The programs have a rich history as they have met 54 times, with the Maroon & White boasting a strong lead in the all-time series, 34-20. Since joining the SEC, the Aggies hold a one match advantage (10-9) in league play.

A&M ranks ahead of Missouri in five team categories in all matches this season including hitting percentage, opponent hitting percentage, assists, kills and blocks, while the Tigers hold the advantage in digs and aces.

Sophomore opposite Logan Lednicky has recorded 20+ kills in back-to-back matches versus a pair of ranked in opponents in No. 14 Arkansas and No. 4 Florida. Sophomore middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla remains No. 1 in the nation in blocks per set (1.83), while graduate Outside Caroline Meuth surpassed 300 blocks in her career following a pair in Gainesville.

Fans can follow the match on SEC Network or keep track of live stats at the event through 12thman.com.

