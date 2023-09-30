A&M Consolidated get first win of the district with defeat over Cedar Park

The Tigers showed up at John Gupton Stadium with one thing on their mind. Victory.

Consol would get a very important first down late in the first quarter with a 29 yard run from Camron Vines. The Tigers will finish that drive with touchdown from the goal line with a quarterback keeper from Trace Meadows. Tigers take the lead, 7-0.

The Tiger’s defense plays a big part in their second score of the night. Aiden Berryman is able to pick off a pass from the Timberwolves, and Consol take full advantage of it. Now in Cedar Park territory, Tyler Poling takes the snap and quickly dumps it off to Keshun Thomas. He’s able to bob and weave a pack of wolves, and takes it 30 yards to the house. Consol widens their lead to 14-0.

Cedar Park goes out swinging just before the half. Ayden Arp in the pocket, airs it out to Blake Suber who’s able to bring it down in the endzone, putting the Timberwolves on the board.

A&M Consolidated will head up to Pflugerville next week to take on Hendrickson.

