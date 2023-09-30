Brazos Valley Food Bank prepares for demand increase ahead of likely government shutdown

Less than a third of their funding comes from the government.
“Going without SNAP and WIC benefits for people who rely on them is going to be catastrophic, honestly,”
By Anna Maynard
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Food Bank says they are preparing for an increase in demand ahead of a likely government shutdown.

“I do want to let everyone know that regardless of what happens this weekend, the food bank will be open and the food pantries will be open,” food bank director Theresa Mangapora said.

If the government does shut down, nutrition assistance programs like SNAP and WIC are funded through October in Texas. If the government stays shut down longer than that, millions of Texans could be at risk of losing their benefits.

“Going without SNAP and WIC benefits for people who rely on them is going to be catastrophic, honestly,” Mangapora said.

However, she wants people who use their services to know that they don’t have to worry yet about losing access to food.

“So even if, you know, the funding does run out, we’re able to still help those clients get the food services that they need,” benefits assistance coordinator Melissa Roy said.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank serves six different counties.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

