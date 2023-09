BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings survived a back and forth battle edging out Copperas Cove 49-46 in overtime.

The Vikings improve to 3-3 (2-0) on the season. They have a bye next week and hit the road for Pflugerville Weiss on October 12.

Bryan returns to Merrill Green Stadium on October 20.

🚨 Bryan wins it in OT 🚨



Vikings convert on an Isaiah Nutall TD to win a thriller 49-46 over Copperas Cove. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/phGywSqNyy — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) September 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.