Calvert wins district opener over San Marcos Academy 62-55

Calvert wins district opener over San Marcos Academy 62-55
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Trojans won their district opener over San Marcos Academy 62-55 Friday night at Wilkerson Field.

The Trojans will score on their first snap from scrimmage on a 40 yard touchdown run by Kevondre Corona to make it 6-0.

With the game tied at 6, Corona will hit J’Courie Porch on an 8 yard TD pass to put the home team up 14-6.

Porch will find the end zone again on a 44 yard touchdown run to make it 20-12.

Later in the 2nd quarter with Calvert on its own 2 yard line, Corona will connect with Jer’Terious Blair on a 78 yard TD strike to go up 27-12,

The Trojans go onto win it 62-55 and will return home next week looking for back to back district wins as they host Kings Academy. Kickoff is set for 7 P.M. It will be homecoming for the Trojans.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed in Grimes County crash
DPS identifies person killed in crash that shut down SH 249
Police Lights
Student arrested for recording video in bathroom, sharing on social media
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Brenham High School
Precautionary lockdown lifted at Brenham High School after law enforcement search area
Southbound Wellborn Road down to one lane after crash

Latest News

Lake Creek Football 2023
Lake Creek completes comeback to top Montgomery in Mo-Town Showdown
2022 Friday Football Fever Replay
2022 Friday Football Fever Replay
2023 Friday Football Fever Replay
Navasota Rattlers slither past Bay City to pick up the victory
2023 Friday Football Fever Replay
2023 Friday Football Fever Replay