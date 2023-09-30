Calvert wins district opener over San Marcos Academy 62-55

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Trojans won their district opener over San Marcos Academy 62-55 Friday night at Wilkerson Field.

The Trojans will score on their first snap from scrimmage on a 40 yard touchdown run by Kevondre Corona to make it 6-0.

With the game tied at 6, Corona will hit J’Courie Porch on an 8 yard TD pass to put the home team up 14-6.

Porch will find the end zone again on a 44 yard touchdown run to make it 20-12.

Later in the 2nd quarter with Calvert on its own 2 yard line, Corona will connect with Jer’Terious Blair on a 78 yard TD strike to go up 27-12,

The Trojans go onto win it 62-55 and will return home next week looking for back to back district wins as they host Kings Academy. Kickoff is set for 7 P.M. It will be homecoming for the Trojans.

