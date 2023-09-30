College Station rolls in district home-opener over East View 65-29

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Georgetown East View 65-29 Friday night at Cougar Field.

The Cougars move to 4-1 (2-0 in District 11 5A-I). They’ve scored 135 points in their first two district games.

Aydan Martinez-Brown was back in the starting lineup and found the endzone three times. His first touchdown came on a kick return after the Cougars scored a safety on the first drive of the game (this made it 9-0 before the Cougars took their first offensive snap). Martinez Brown then scored later in the first and once more in the second quarter to make it 51-7 at halftime.

Arrington Maiden threw touchdown passes to Paden Cashion and Jake Peveto. Wilson Stapp and Connor Cashion both had rushing touchdowns. Backup quarterback Cade Corcoran threw touchdown passes in the second half to Cody Dixon and Zak Cosser.

College Station will be on the road at Cedar Park next week.

