Franklin escapes Rockdale for win number 38

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Riddled with turnovers and penalties, the Lions offense had trouble getting in the end zone tonight but held on for the 25-15 win.

In the first quarter the Lions and Tigers traded field goals to make it 3-3 heading to the second.

Franklin took the lead with a one yard TD run from Jayden Jackson followed by another Jackson touchdown, this time Bubba with a 4 yard rush to give Franklin the 18-3 lead heading into halftime.

Rockdale took advantage in the second half scoring 12 unanswered points to make it a 10-point ball game in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Bladyn Barcark connected with Sawyer Chalk for an over 90-yard TD reception and a 24-yard touchdown run of his own.

Franklin held on for win number 38 in a row, 25-15.

“We got the win but we got to fix a lot of things,” said Head Coach Mark Fannin. “Our defense was on the field for way too long tonight. Offensively we got to clean up a lot of things. It’s a good thing we got the bye we coming up to work on a lot of things and we will see where we go.”

Franklin has a a bye next week before hitting the road at Troy on October 13th while Rockdale hosts the Trojans.

