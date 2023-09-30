Lake Creek completes comeback to top Montgomery in Mo-Town Showdown

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery Bears jumped out to a 21-7 first-half lead, but No. 3 Lake Creek was able to overcome their district rivals Friday night 36-35.

The Bears jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a Jake Wilson touchdown reception on fourth down. The Bears built that 21-7 lead before two straight touchdowns from Lake Creek tied the game at 21 in the second quarter.

Montgomery retook the lead with 1:27 to play in the first half on another fourth down conversion. This time quarterback Reggie Williams connected with Nick Shivers who tipped a deflected pass to himself and walked into the endzone for the score to make it 28-21.

The Lions were able to tie the game before the half when quarterback Eli Morcos called his own number for a five-yard score.

Lake Creek outlasted Montgomery in the second half to take the one-point victory.

Lake Creek (5-0) will host Lamar Consolidated on Friday, October 6, Montgomery (0-6) travels to Brenham the same night.

