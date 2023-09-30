Louise Skate By Somerville 29-22

(KBTX)
By Travis Musgrove
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Somerville, Texas (KBTX) -

It was a good game tonight at the lovely Somerville Stadium. Hornets had a commanding lead at the half 20 - 7. Yeguas came back with new found strength and fought there way up to take a final score of 22 - 29. Louise takes the win but they will remember to not underestimate the Yeguas next time.

Next week October 6th, The Yeguas have an away game against the Snook Bluejays. Kick off is set for 7p.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed in Grimes County crash
DPS identifies person killed in crash that shut down SH 249
Police Lights
Student arrested for recording video in bathroom, sharing on social media
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Brenham High School
Precautionary lockdown lifted at Brenham High School after law enforcement search area
Southbound Wellborn Road down to one lane after crash

Latest News

College Station rolls in district home-opener over East View 65-29
St Joseph Eagles football logo
St. Joseph Eagles keeps up their winning streak again Founders Christian
Navasota Rattlers slither past Bay City to pick up the victory
Johnson City soars past Hempstead 41-7