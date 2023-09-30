Louise Skate By Somerville 29-22

Somerville, Texas (KBTX) -

It was a good game tonight at the lovely Somerville Stadium. Hornets had a commanding lead at the half 20 - 7. Yeguas came back with new found strength and fought there way up to take a final score of 22 - 29. Louise takes the win but they will remember to not underestimate the Yeguas next time.

Next week October 6th, The Yeguas have an away game against the Snook Bluejays. Kick off is set for 7p.

