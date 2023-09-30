Make A Stand Bully Rescue holds annual Bodacious Bully Bash event

Attendees visited with rescue pit bulls available for adoption.
By Anna Maynard
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Make A Stand Bully Rescue held their annual Bodacious Bully Bash fundraiser Saturday, raising thousands of dollars in donations.

The event featured a silent auction, local businesses, and dogs available for adoption. The money they raised will go towards caring for the pit bulls the organization rescues.

According to board president Holly Kasperbauer, their mission is about more than helping dogs find their forever homes.

”Pitbulls are the most stereotyped breed of dog and a lot of people have a misconception against them. So this event really helps to demystify that,” she said.

One of their foster dogs, a puppy named Nellie, was officially adopted at the event by her new family.

“She wants nothing more than just to love on you,” Kasperbauer said.

Make A Stand Bully Rescue is currently looking for volunteers to foster. More information can be found on their website.

