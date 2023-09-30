Milano lost final pre-district game to Boerne Geneva.

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milano Eagles lost to the Boerne Geneva Eagles at Pruitt Field for their last pre-district game of the season.

Boerne Geneva’s, Jacob Rosenstiel, threw a pair of touchdown passes and executed some handoffs for the Geneva Eagles to conquer the win tonight 49-28.

The Milano Eagles will be cleaning off their feathers and get ready to host the Bartlett Bulldogs next Friday at 7pm.

