Milano lost final pre-district game to Boerne Geneva.
The battle of the Eagles
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milano Eagles lost to the Boerne Geneva Eagles at Pruitt Field for their last pre-district game of the season.
Boerne Geneva’s, Jacob Rosenstiel, threw a pair of touchdown passes and executed some handoffs for the Geneva Eagles to conquer the win tonight 49-28.
The Milano Eagles will be cleaning off their feathers and get ready to host the Bartlett Bulldogs next Friday at 7pm.
