Navasota Rattlers slither past Bay City to pick up the victory

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -We’ve reached the halfway point of the 2023 high school football season. Navasota hosting Bay City Friday night for week 6 of Friday Football Fever action.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Rattlers were eager to strike first.

Quarterback Javyn Jessie, scanning the field, decided to take matters into his own hands. He turned on the burners to put the first points on the board.

Three minutes left in the second quarter, the Blackcats lined up on Navasota’s 31-yard line. Junior Quarterback Alex Estrada lobs a bullet to Junior Wide Receiver Xylan Williams, who breaks free, turns on the jets, and gracefully glides into the endzone, leveling the score.

One minute later Navasota capitalized on a turnover and a quick snap. Jamall Thomas gets the handoff, breaks loose from the Rattler 45-yard line, and couldn’t be caught, putting his team back in the lead.

The Bay City Blackcats fall to the Navasota Rattlers 30-26

Navasota will hit the road to continue district play in Fort Bend County to take on the Needville Fighting Blue Jays.

The Rattler Band was selected as the Broken Egg Band of the Week.

