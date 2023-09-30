Newton snaps Anderson Shiro’s undefeated streak with 53-8 win

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Newton Eagles ended the Anderson Shiro Owl’s hopes of an undefeated season.

The sixth-ranked Eagles beat the eighth-ranked Owels in a dominating 53-8 win.

The Owls couldn’t score in the first half and quarterback Connor Daley threw two interceptions.

Anderson-Shiro will look to get back on track when they take on New Waverly Oct. 6.

