Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new rooftop bar at Hilton

After four months, the new rooftop bar is finally open ad ready for guests to enjoy.
After four months, the new rooftop bar is finally open ad ready for guests to enjoy.
After four months, the new rooftop bar is finally open ad ready for guests to enjoy.(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Friday evening, the Hilton College Station & Conference Center hosted a ribbon-cutting event for their new rooftop bar.

The new bar is named after the military term, Reveille, meaning “the call of the morning, the raise of the flag.” Meaning it is not the end of your day, but rather the beginning when one arrives at the bar.

The rooftop has unique food, fun drinks, and a skytop view overlooking University Drive.

Rick Minicozzi, owner of the Hilton, describes the scene of the new bar.

“This is a place where you can come be with other adults, relive the nostalgia of your college days through the menu and the beverage offerings, but yet still have an adult experience. so that is what this is all about,” said Minicozzi.

The Hilton also just finished remodeling its pool, which has a blue tile lining around its edges. The pool is also a part of its new renovations.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed in Grimes County crash
DPS identifies person killed in crash that shut down SH 249
Police Lights
Student arrested for recording video in bathroom, sharing on social media
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Brenham High School
Precautionary lockdown lifted at Brenham High School after law enforcement search area
Southbound Wellborn Road down to one lane after crash

Latest News

Martin’s Place struggled this week but they’re on the rise after social media posts gain...
Community members come together to support Bryan business
If the government does shut down, nutrition assistance programs like SNAP and WIC are funded...
Brazos Valley Food Bank prepares for demand increase ahead of likely government shutdown
Friday Evening Weather Update - September 29
Levi is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Sept. 29
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Levi