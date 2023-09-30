Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new rooftop bar at Hilton

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Friday evening, the Hilton College Station & Conference Center hosted a ribbon-cutting event for their new rooftop bar.

The new bar is named after the military term, Reveille, meaning “the call of the morning, the raise of the flag.” Meaning it is not the end of your day, but rather the beginning when one arrives at the bar.

The rooftop has unique food, fun drinks, and a skytop view overlooking University Drive.

Rick Minicozzi, owner of the Hilton, describes the scene of the new bar.

“This is a place where you can come be with other adults, relive the nostalgia of your college days through the menu and the beverage offerings, but yet still have an adult experience. so that is what this is all about,” said Minicozzi.

The Hilton also just finished remodeling its pool, which has a blue tile lining around its edges. The pool is also a part of its new renovations.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.