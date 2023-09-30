St. Joseph Eagles keeps up their winning streak again Founders Christian

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The St. Joseph Eagles looked to stay undefeated Friday night as they faced off against Founders Christian at the Eagles Nest.

Founders Christian started things off in the first quarter. Cody Baker found a wide-open Caleb King. King was tailed by two Eagles, but he kept on running and made it into the end zone to give the Founders a 6-0 lead.

But there was little time to celebrate. The Eagle Jackson Carey got the ball then headed to the far sideline and found the end zone for the touchdown. Eagles go up by two after the kick.

The Eagles weren’t done. Marc Mishler rocketed one down the field to Peter Najvar who was waiting not far from the end zone for another touchdown. 18 to 6 after the PAT.

St. Joseph Eagles beat Spring Founders Christian 70 to 26.

Next Friday St. Joseph will take on O’Connell in Galveston.

