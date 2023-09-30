St. Joseph Eagles keeps up their winning streak again Founders Christian

St Joseph Eagles football logo
St Joseph Eagles football logo(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The St. Joseph Eagles looked to stay undefeated Friday night as they faced off against Founders Christian at the Eagles Nest.

Founders Christian started things off in the first quarter. Cody Baker found a wide-open Caleb King. King was tailed by two Eagles, but he kept on running and made it into the end zone to give the Founders a 6-0 lead.

But there was little time to celebrate. The Eagle Jackson Carey got the ball then headed to the far sideline and found the end zone for the touchdown. Eagles go up by two after the kick.

The Eagles weren’t done. Marc Mishler rocketed one down the field to Peter Najvar who was waiting not far from the end zone for another touchdown. 18 to 6 after the PAT.

St. Joseph Eagles beat Spring Founders Christian 70 to 26.

Next Friday St. Joseph will take on O’Connell in Galveston.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed in Grimes County crash
DPS identifies person killed in crash that shut down SH 249
Police Lights
Student arrested for recording video in bathroom, sharing on social media
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Brenham High School
Precautionary lockdown lifted at Brenham High School after law enforcement search area
Southbound Wellborn Road down to one lane after crash

Latest News

Louise Skate By Somerville 29-22
College Station rolls in district home-opener over East View 65-29
Navasota Rattlers slither past Bay City to pick up the victory
Johnson City soars past Hempstead 41-7