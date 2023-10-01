Aggies Fall to Missouri, 3-1

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to Missouri Sunday in Reed Arena, 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21).

Missouri (10-5, 2-2 SEC) opened the match aggressive, as it was the first to double digits (10-6). The Aggies (10-4, 2-2 SEC) battled back with a late surge, however, the Tigers stole the first frame, 25-22.

The second set began with back-and-forth scoring, as the teams were knotted at five. Missouri created separations to hold a four-point advantage at the media timeout, 15-11. The Maroon & White went on a run of their own to take the lead (17-16), but the Tigers answered and doubled their advantage (25-22), 2-0.

A&M set the tone in the third, racing out to a three-point lead at the midway point, 15-12. The Aggies didn’t falter as they finished the set on a 10-7 streak (25-19), cutting into the Tigers advantage, 2-1.

Missouri regained its rhythm in the match, as it was ahead by two at the media timeout of the fourth frame, 15-13. The Tigers pushed on to close the set (25-21) and match, 3-1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies head to Mississippi to face both Ole Miss and Mississippi State October 6 and 8, respectively.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match…

“Missouri outworked us today. We get to decide who we want to be when we step on the court, and we didn’t do that today. They played scrappy defense and were willing to stay in long rally’s and I felt we were getting a little frustrated in those moments.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Logan Lednicky – 13 kills – .290 hitting percentage – 6 blocks

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla – 11 blocks – 7 kills – .636 hitting percentage

Caroline Meuth – 11 kills – 8 digs – 5 blocks

Morgan Perkins – 7 kills – .538 hitting percentage – 5 blocks

Ava Underwood – 13 digs – 4 assists

Nisa Buzlutepe – 22 assists – 7 digs

