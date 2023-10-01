Aggies Fall to Missouri, 3-1

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communication
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to Missouri Sunday in Reed Arena, 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21).

Missouri (10-5, 2-2 SEC) opened the match aggressive, as it was the first to double digits (10-6). The Aggies (10-4, 2-2 SEC) battled back with a late surge, however, the Tigers stole the first frame, 25-22.

The second set began with back-and-forth scoring, as the teams were knotted at five. Missouri created separations to hold a four-point advantage at the media timeout, 15-11. The Maroon & White went on a run of their own to take the lead (17-16), but the Tigers answered and doubled their advantage (25-22), 2-0.

A&M set the tone in the third, racing out to a three-point lead at the midway point, 15-12. The Aggies didn’t falter as they finished the set on a 10-7 streak (25-19), cutting into the Tigers advantage, 2-1.

Missouri regained its rhythm in the match, as it was ahead by two at the media timeout of the fourth frame, 15-13. The Tigers pushed on to close the set (25-21) and match, 3-1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies head to Mississippi to face both Ole Miss and Mississippi State October 6 and 8, respectively.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match…

“Missouri outworked us today. We get to decide who we want to be when we step on the court, and we didn’t do that today. They played scrappy defense and were willing to stay in long rally’s and I felt we were getting a little frustrated in those moments.”

STAT STANDOUTS

  • Logan Lednicky – 13 kills – .290 hitting percentage – 6 blocks
  • Ifenna Cos-Okpalla – 11 blocks – 7 kills – .636 hitting percentage
  • Caroline Meuth – 11 kills – 8 digs – 5 blocks
  • Morgan Perkins – 7 kills – .538 hitting percentage – 5 blocks
  • Ava Underwood – 13 digs – 4 assists
  • Nisa Buzlutepe – 22 assists – 7 digs

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
After four months, the new rooftop bar is finally open ad ready for guests to enjoy.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new rooftop bar at Hilton
Martin’s Place struggled this week but they’re on the rise after social media posts gain...
Community members come together to support Bryan business
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain

Latest News

According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order
KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
Brazos County firefighters work quickly to contain grass fire threatening structure
KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
Max Johnson throws 2 TD passes for Texas A&M in 34-22 win as Arkansas held to 174 total yards
Arkansas vs Texas A&M
Max Johnson throws 2 TD passes for Texas A&M in 34-22 win as Arkansas held to 174 total yards