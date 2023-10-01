BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Firefighters were busy Saturday afternoon as they worked to contain a grass fire that was threatening a structure and damaged a horse trailer.

Officials report that the fire, which burned just under 10 acres was ignited shortly after 2 p.m. along FM 2038, near Ferrell Creek Road and Hudspeth Road in Brazos County.

Brazos County firefighters work quickly to contain grass fire threatening structure. Photo Courtesy: Bryan Fire Aerial Response Team. (KBTX)

Firefighters from 16 units, along with over two dozen personnel from various agencies, worked to control the blaze.

Their quick response is credited with saving the threatened structure.

No injuries to people or horses were reported.

