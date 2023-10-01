BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Police Department is looking for a suspected drunk driver who ran from them before crashing into a fire hydrant early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the incident began when police initiated a traffic stop after encountering the driver traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Bryan police say the suspect’s vehicle collided with a fire hydrant in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane, near Leonard Drive.

Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant (KBTX)

Police say the suspected driver of the vehicle fled the crash scene on foot prior to officers arriving. As of this moment, no injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Bryan police says the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information related to the incident, contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300

