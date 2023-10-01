Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant

Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant
Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Police Department is looking for a suspected drunk driver who ran from them before crashing into a fire hydrant early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the incident began when police initiated a traffic stop after encountering the driver traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Bryan police say the suspect’s vehicle collided with a fire hydrant in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane, near Leonard Drive.

Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant
Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant(KBTX)

Police say the suspected driver of the vehicle fled the crash scene on foot prior to officers arriving. As of this moment, no injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Bryan police says the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information related to the incident, contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed in Grimes County crash
DPS identifies person killed in crash that shut down SH 249
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
Police Lights
Student arrested for recording video in bathroom, sharing on social media
Martin’s Place struggled this week but they’re on the rise after social media posts gain...
Community members come together to support Bryan business

Latest News

Brazos County firefighters work quickly to contain grass fire threatening structure. Photo...
Brazos County firefighters work quickly to contain grass fire threatening structure
KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
Max Johnson throws 2 TD passes for Texas A&M in 34-22 win as Arkansas held to 174 total yards
Saturday Evening Weather Update - September 30
Downtown Bryan Fall Fest
Community comes together for Downtown Bryan Fall Fest