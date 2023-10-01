Dynamo play FC Dallas to scoreless draw behind Steve Clark’s MLS-leading 12th clean sheet

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made three saves for his MLS-leading 12th clean sheet of the season and the Houston Dynamo played FC Dallas to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Houston (12-11-8) is unbeaten in its last 10 home matches against Dallas, with seven draws, dating to a defeat in August 2016. The home side has not lost any of the 19 meetings between the sides since the start of the 2017 season.

Dallas (10-10-11), which has a win and two draws in its last three road matches, has gone three straight away matches unbeaten for the first time since April 2022.

Maarten Paes had five saves for his seventh shutout this season for Dallas.

The teams take to the pitch again Wednesday, with the Dynamo visiting CF Montreal while Dallas hosts the Colorado Rapids.

