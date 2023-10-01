Texas Southern gets first win with 52-7 romp over D-II’s Lincoln (CA)

LaDarius Owens and Jacorey Howard had first-quarter touchdown runs and Texas Southern never looked back, picking up its first win of the year with a 52-7 victory over Division II-member Lincoln (CA)
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — LaDarius Owens and Jacorey Howard had first-quarter touchdown runs and Texas Southern never looked back, picking up its first win of the year with a 52-7 victory over Division II-member Lincoln (CA) on Saturday.

Howard scored on a 36-yard run in the second quarter to put the Tigers (1-4) up 21-0. Lincoln got on the scoreboard with 16 seconds left in the period, using Khibo Norfleet's 10-yard touchdown run to pull with 14 at halftime.

Jace Wilson scored on a 25-yard run to push the Texas Southern lead to 28-7 midway through the third quarter. Howard added a 1-yard touchdown run and Jonathan Lewis raced 23 yards for a score as the Tigers took a 42-7 lead into the final period.

Freshman quarterback Jordan Davis had his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for Texas Southern, a 51-yarder to Tavaris Achane.

Wilson completed 14 of 23 passes for 130 yards for the Tigers. Owens rushed for 112 of his 139 yards in the first half. Howard ran for 73 of his 94 yards before halftime.

TJ Goodwin connected on 10 of 20 passes for 139 yards for the Oaklanders, who play as an independent. He was sacked five times — 2.5 of them coming from the Tigers' Jacob Williams. Otis Weah carried 13 times for 101 yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
After four months, the new rooftop bar is finally open ad ready for guests to enjoy.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new rooftop bar at Hilton
Martin’s Place struggled this week but they’re on the rise after social media posts gain...
Community members come together to support Bryan business
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain

Latest News

Kickoff return, blocked punt spark Texas Tech in 49-28 win over Houston
Texas Rangers
J.P. Crawford’s grand slam leads Mariners to 8-0 win over Rangers
Texas Rangers
J.P. Crawford has 2-out hit in the 9th inning to lift Mariners past Rangers, 3-2
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Texas death row inmate with 40-year mental illness history ruled not competent to be executed