Voices for Children raises funds through Pickleball Palooza

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The community came out Saturday morning to help Voices for Children raise money and awareness in a fun new way.

It was the organization’s first Pickleball Palooza, a tournament that invited both pickleball enthusiasts and beginners. It took place at the Omar Smith Instructional Tennis Center at Texas A&M University and is sponsored by Shane Phelps Law. There were swag bags, snacks, and refreshments. Voices for Children even held a raffle that featured prizes such as a $500 gift card to Readfield Meats, a Yeti Cooler, and several other items.

Voices for Children Executive Director Amy Faulkner said the event had a very important mission which is to raise funds to recruit and train volunteers as court-appointed special advocates.

“We train volunteers from the community to serve as advocates for children in the foster care system,” Faulkner said. “All of the funds raised through this tournament will go back to our program to help us serve the children in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Madison Counties.”

Faulkner said she believes there is a lot of value in having members of the community engaged in the child protection court system.

“Our volunteers are there to gather information and present that information to the judge,” Faulkner said. “We also help amplify the voice of the child so the child has a voice, but we are there to help communicate some of those things to the court. We advocate for the best interest of the kids.”

Faulkner said the tournament has seen a lot of support from the community along with sponsors. She said they hope to grow it even larger next year.

