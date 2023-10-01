Voices for Children raises funds through Pickleball Palooza

KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The community came out Saturday morning to help Voices for Children raise money and awareness in a fun new way.

It was the organization’s first Pickleball Palooza, a tournament that invited both pickleball enthusiasts and beginners. It took place at the Omar Smith Instructional Tennis Center at Texas A&M University and is sponsored by Shane Phelps Law. There were swag bags, snacks, and refreshments. Voices for Children even held a raffle that featured prizes such as a $500 gift card to Readfield Meats, a Yeti Cooler, and several other items.

Voices for Children Executive Director Amy Faulkner said the event had a very important mission which is to raise funds to recruit and train volunteers as court-appointed special advocates.

“We train volunteers from the community to serve as advocates for children in the foster care system,” Faulkner said. “All of the funds raised through this tournament will go back to our program to help us serve the children in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Madison Counties.”

Faulkner said she believes there is a lot of value in having members of the community engaged in the child protection court system.

“Our volunteers are there to gather information and present that information to the judge,” Faulkner said. “We also help amplify the voice of the child so the child has a voice, but we are there to help communicate some of those things to the court. We advocate for the best interest of the kids.”

Faulkner said the tournament has seen a lot of support from the community along with sponsors. She said they hope to grow it even larger next year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed in Grimes County crash
DPS identifies person killed in crash that shut down SH 249
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
Police Lights
Student arrested for recording video in bathroom, sharing on social media
Martin’s Place struggled this week but they’re on the rise after social media posts gain...
Community members come together to support Bryan business

Latest News

Brazos County firefighters work quickly to contain grass fire threatening structure. Photo...
Brazos County firefighters work quickly to contain grass fire threatening structure
Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant
Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant
KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
Max Johnson throws 2 TD passes for Texas A&M in 34-22 win as Arkansas held to 174 total yards
Saturday Evening Weather Update - September 30