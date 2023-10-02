BCS Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. chapter to host 2nd Annual HBCU Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College planning can be a difficult process. That’s why the members of the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. are hosting their 2nd Annual HBCU Fair. It’s happening Saturday at the Lincoln Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“HBCU” stands for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“It’s an official federal designation for colleges that were founded for the purpose of educating newly-freed African Americans in our country,” chapter president Jessica McElroy said. “There’s about 107 currently in operation, and they’ve been around since about 1837.”

Texas is the home to nine HBCUs including Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University.

The fair will have information about HBCUs in Texas and across the country, financial aid, scholarships, admissions and more. There will also be several Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. members and others who can share information about their own HBCU experiences.

“I think the main HBCU myth or misconception is that it’s only for African Americans,” McElroy said. “Contrary to popular belief, it’s extremely diverse and there’s students and faculty from all over the world.”

McElroy is a Texas Southern University alumna and said everyone’s culture and experiences are celebrated at HBCUs.

“You can come as you are, who you are and find a place that’ll love you and nurture you as you matriculate through college,” McElroy said.

Karen Butler-Purry is part of the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter and is a two-time HBCU graduate. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern University at Baton Rouge and a Ph.D. from Howard University. Butler-Purry said those institutions are where she gained mentors.

“It was actually a mentor who said, ‘You’re going to get a Ph.D.,’” Butler-Purry said. “That person mentored me all the way through until I eventually got my Ph.D.”

Attendees will be able to gain more information on Greek life. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is a Black Greek-lettered organization that was founded at Howard University in 1913.

One of the pillars of the organization is service, and both McElroy and Butler-Purry have done that in many ways in the Brazos Valley.

“Being a part of a Black Greek-lettered organization is a lifetime commitment, and so I’ve been active, financial and involved ever since 2005, never not active” McElroy said. “It helped me know that there’s room and space for us to serve our community in different capacities like voter registration, census work, working with children.”

For more information on the HBCU fair and registration, click here. Everyone is welcome to attend.

