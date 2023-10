BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District is now giving out at-home COVID-19 tests for residents.

Residents can come to 201 N. Texas Avenue and pick up free at-home COVID-19 tests.

The person picking up the tests needs to be 18 years of age or older.

Four tests are available per family.

