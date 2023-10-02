Chamber of Commerce to host Leadership Brazos reunion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 40 years of Leadership Brazos.

All Leadership Brazos graduates and a guest are invited to the 40th Anniversary All Class Reunion on Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Legends Event Center in Bryan.

Sponsored by the City of Bryan, there will be dinner, drinks and dancing featuring the Texas Unlimited Band.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased here.

Also, mark your calendar for Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan for October’s Business After Hours.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.