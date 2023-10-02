Firefighters respond to wildfire in southeast Brazos County

The fire started earlier Monday afternoon along Tonkaway Lake Road south of William D. Fitch Parkway.
The fire started earlier Monday afternoon along Tonkaway Lake Road south of William D. Fitch Parkway.(Photo courtesy: Lara Suntzeff)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a wildfire in southeast Brazos County.

At 3:35 p.m. the fire was declared to be under control, according to scanner traffic.

The fire started earlier Monday afternoon along Tonkaway Lake Road south of William D. Fitch Parkway.

Traffic was being closed at Turk Ranch Road to allow firefighters easier access in and out of the area.

It’s unclear what started the fire or if any structures were damaged.

Monday Afternoon Weather Update - October 2