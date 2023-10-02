Firefighters respond to wildfire in southeast Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a wildfire in southeast Brazos County.

🔥WILDFIRE REPORT: Multiple fire agencies are on the scene of a fire out in southeast Brazos County along Tonkaway Lake Road south of William D. Fitch. Tonkaway Lake Rd is closed at Turk Ranch Road. Avoid the area.



📸: Lara Suntzeff pic.twitter.com/6tTh7fe1wf — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) October 2, 2023

At 3:35 p.m. the fire was declared to be under control, according to scanner traffic.

The fire started earlier Monday afternoon along Tonkaway Lake Road south of William D. Fitch Parkway.

Traffic was being closed at Turk Ranch Road to allow firefighters easier access in and out of the area.

It’s unclear what started the fire or if any structures were damaged.

@KBTXRusty large fire of some sort out near Highway 30 and William D Fitch pic.twitter.com/fV4MFVmkto — Jim Panzee (@KingIIJames) October 2, 2023

