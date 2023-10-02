Focus at Four: Brazos Co. Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 7, 2023 election is quickly approaching.

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock joined First News at Four to explain the best way to get registered and what will be on the ballot for Brazos County voters.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10, 2023.

“We get one extra day because Monday is a holiday, so you have until Tuesday, Oct. 10,” Hancock explained.

Hancock said the best way to ensure you are registered is to visit the Elections Administration Office at 300 East William J Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100 in Bryan. If you were registered for the last election you should still be registered for this election.

“We have a really big ballot,” Hancock laughed. “Fourteen constitutional amendments, if you’re in Bryan ISD you have two trustee races and then if you’re in College Station ISD you have trustee races, and then four bond propositions.”

You can view sample ballots here.

Brazos County also has a new text service for voters to get information about anything related to elections.

Voters can receive text notifications by opting in. Those notifications include polling place notifications, should one need to close, or open late. Voters can also text questions and get answers either automatically or by someone in the Elections Administration Office.

“We’re hitting for the demographic of our younger voters trying to give them the tools they are used to using,” Hancock said.

You can opt-in to the program by texting BCELECTIONS to 91896 or learn more information here.

Early voting begins on Oct. 23.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.