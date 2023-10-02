Gary Allan set to perform at Aggie Park Friday

Gary Allan set to perform at Aggie Park Friday
Gary Allan set to perform at Aggie Park Friday(Prairie Band Casino & Resort)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Country artist Gary Allan will perform at Aggie Park on Friday.

The concert starts at 8:30 p.m. and is free to the public. It is part of Texas A&M’s Fall Concert Series.

There will be food trucks on-site as well.

Parking is $12 at the University Center Garage and Lot 48, but you can only prepay via ParkMobile. Pay-upon-arrival parking will be available in Stallings Boulevard Garage, Lot 60 or Lot 62.

Organizers say it’s a great event to bring your family and friends to before midnight yell practice.

Two more concerts are scheduled for this season:

• Friday, Oct. 27: Luna Luna (Latin pop); Rightfield (indie pop)

• Friday, Nov. 17: Betcha (alternative rock); Ariel & the Culture (Latin alt-pop)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community
A look at September afternoons and how they ended vs the 30 year average
YET AGAIN: September 2023 officially becomes the all-time hottest of record in Bryan-College Station
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant
Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
TxDOT is launching a new campaign focused on pedestrian safety.
TxDOT launches new pedestrian safety campaign
Traffic alert
Roadwork to close part of University Oaks Blvd starting Wednesday
In June 2023, Durdin pled guilty to manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison