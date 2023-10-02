Gary Allan set to perform at Aggie Park Friday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Country artist Gary Allan will perform at Aggie Park on Friday.
The concert starts at 8:30 p.m. and is free to the public. It is part of Texas A&M’s Fall Concert Series.
There will be food trucks on-site as well.
Parking is $12 at the University Center Garage and Lot 48, but you can only prepay via ParkMobile. Pay-upon-arrival parking will be available in Stallings Boulevard Garage, Lot 60 or Lot 62.
Organizers say it’s a great event to bring your family and friends to before midnight yell practice.
Two more concerts are scheduled for this season:
• Friday, Oct. 27: Luna Luna (Latin pop); Rightfield (indie pop)
• Friday, Nov. 17: Betcha (alternative rock); Ariel & the Culture (Latin alt-pop)
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.