Give into your chicken finger craving and support breast cancer research at Raising Cane’s

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - How about some Monday night dinner plans?

To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Raising Cane’s is donating $100-thousand of net proceeds to breast cancer research on Monday, Oct. 2.

“Raising Cane’s is all about giving back to the community. We love giving back and everyone loves our chicken tenders. Put them together, and that’s what it’s all about,” Paul Bautista, Local Restaurant Leader, said.

Bautista says he is proud to work for a company that focuses on making a positive difference in the community.

“I’m working, but it’s more than just about serving chicken. It’s about the crew, the community, and then the chicken. It’s the 3 C’s,” he said.

You can stop by either of the Raising Cane’s locations in town to place your order and make your donation.

The donation will be automatically be applied to all orders, so no need to mention the donation at checkout.

