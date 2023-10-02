Keep your hair fresh, healthy and on trend this fall

By Abigail Metsch
Oct. 2, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the seasons change, so do the fashion trends, Tara Cupples, Owner of LOXS: A Colour and Cuttery, says the Cowboy Copper is the most popular trend this fall.

“There’s going to be a ton of variations. It’s so fun, but remember when you’re doing that, most of you are going to want to be blonde again come spring time,” she said.

She says layers and movement are also a hot commodity in the hair world this season.

“We’re seeing waves making a comeback. Really big, fringe, shaggy bands are also coming back and they’re so cute. I love that style,” she said.

It’s not just about how your hair looks, but also about how it feels.

Cupples says it’s important to use hair protectant before putting heat on your hair, and to use the right shampoos and conditioners for your hair texture.

If you’re in the market for a stylist, Cupples says the most important thing is your comfort level with the person you’re trusting with your hair.

“When you feel like what you are communicating as far as what your goal is, your hair journey, the history of your hair is being understood, that’s a good sign. If you’re not feeling confident about what your end result is going to be, you might just want to go in and ask for a blowout,” she said. “Understand that the results you receive from that are probably going to be exactly what you receive with any chemical service or haircut service as well.”

Go into your consultation knowing your expectations.

“The most important thing is that you leave feeling confident,” Cupples said.

