Kick Time Announced for Tennessee Game

Texas A&M vs Tennessee Football logo
Texas A&M vs Tennessee Football logo(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 14 is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m., the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on CBS.

It marks the fifth meeting all-time with the Volunteers and third since Texas A&M joined the SEC. The Maroon & White have won the previous two meetings, including a 34-13 victory in Knoxville on Dec. 19, 2020.

The Aggies host No. 11 Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, while Tennessee has a bye week.

