Mariah Carey announces 13-stop 2023 holiday tour

Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums...
Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to-date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles – more than any solo artist in history.(Mariah Carey / YouTube | Mariah Carey / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mariah Carey has already begun getting people in the Christmas spirit.

The iconic singer announced on X, formally known as Twitter, on Monday the Merry Christmas One and All! tour.

“Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!” Carey wrote in her post on social media.

She’s bringing the holiday cheer to 13 major cities starting in Highland, California on Nov. 15.

According to a press release from Live Nation, these live shows will feature a timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and other fan favorites.

Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles – more than any solo artist in history.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Merry Christmas One and All! tour dates include:

Wed Nov 15 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Casino

Fri Nov 17 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Tue Nov 21 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Fri Nov 24 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Mon Nov 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Wed Nov 29 | Montreal, QC | Centre Bell

Fri Dec 01 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sun Dec 03 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Tue Dec 05 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Mon Dec 11 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Wed Dec 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri Dec 15 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Dec 17 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community
A look at September afternoons and how they ended vs the 30 year average
YET AGAIN: September 2023 officially becomes the all-time hottest of record in Bryan-College Station
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant
Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant

Latest News

Georgia state trooper David Peterson was involved in a high-speed chase that claimed the life...
High-Speed Stakes: New report urges police to reduce high-speed chases
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., departs the Senate floor in the Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023,...
Judge plans May trial for US Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery case
The fire started earlier Monday afternoon along Tonkaway Lake Road south of William D. Fitch...
Firefighters respond to wildfire in southeast Brazos County
President Joe Biden applauds as actress Selma Blair speaks during an event to celebrate the...
Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislation