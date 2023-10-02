Mother-daughter duo opening bookstore in South College Station

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new place to shop for your favorite books opening up on Friday in College Station.

Hyperbole Bookstore was started by Kathy Miller and her daughter Kalena Miller due to their love of literature and writing.

“My mom and I are super close and one thing that we share is our love of books. Being able to create something that means so much to both of us was really special,” Kalena Miller, the daughter of the duo, said.

The bookstore features genres like non-fiction, fiction, kids and more.

Hyperbole also has a “blind date with a book” section where you can buy a book wrapped in paper and be surprised when you open it.

THE THR3E(Recurring)

Popular books from authors like Stephen King and Colleen Hoover are being sold along with independent authors that Hyperbole hopes they can introduce readers to.

“What I want to do is to be able to walk over to a shelf, pull a book off of it and say I know this one is something you’re going to love and hand it to them. Perhaps even an author that they’ve never they’ve never read before,” Kathy Miller, the mother of the duo, said.

Hyperbole Bookstore will open on Friday, Oct. 6 and will have its grand opening celebration on Oct. 13.

The store is located on 1275 Arrington Rd., Ste. 102 in College Station.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community
A look at September afternoons and how they ended vs the 30 year average
YET AGAIN: September 2023 officially becomes the all-time hottest of record in Bryan-College Station
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant
Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant

Latest News

To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Raising Cane’s is donating $100-thousand of net...
Give into your chicken finger craving and support breast cancer research at Raising Cane’s
As the seasons change, so do the fashion trends.
Keep your hair fresh, healthy and on trend this fall
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Mother daughter duo opening bookstore in South College Station
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - Natl Hair Day