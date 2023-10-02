Mother-daughter duo opening bookstore in South College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new place to shop for your favorite books opening up on Friday in College Station.

Hyperbole Bookstore was started by Kathy Miller and her daughter Kalena Miller due to their love of literature and writing.

“My mom and I are super close and one thing that we share is our love of books. Being able to create something that means so much to both of us was really special,” Kalena Miller, the daughter of the duo, said.

The bookstore features genres like non-fiction, fiction, kids and more.

Hyperbole also has a “blind date with a book” section where you can buy a book wrapped in paper and be surprised when you open it.

Popular books from authors like Stephen King and Colleen Hoover are being sold along with independent authors that Hyperbole hopes they can introduce readers to.

“What I want to do is to be able to walk over to a shelf, pull a book off of it and say I know this one is something you’re going to love and hand it to them. Perhaps even an author that they’ve never they’ve never read before,” Kathy Miller, the mother of the duo, said.

Hyperbole Bookstore will open on Friday, Oct. 6 and will have its grand opening celebration on Oct. 13.

The store is located on 1275 Arrington Rd., Ste. 102 in College Station.

