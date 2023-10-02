Texas A&M Today Season 2 underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The second season of a show all about the Aggies is underway. Texas A&M Today is bringing back their storytelling about the best and brightest in Aggieland.

Texas A&M Today host Chelsea Reber joined First News at Four to talk about the first season and what to expect in the upcoming season.

“It’s amazing, I grew up here, I’m a local, I went to school at Texas A&M, my family has worked at Texas A&M University for years and years, and every story we covered in the first season was brand new to me,” Reber said.

You can watch episodes from Season 1 here.

In season 2 Reber said one of the notable stories is about Aggie musicians and more music coming back to Aggieland, including talking to the Aggie responsible for the new intro song at Kyle Field for football games.

“We actually get to sit down and talk with him and talk about his process,” Reber said.

The show airs Mondays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 6 p.m. on KAMU-TV.

