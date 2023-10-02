Texas A&M Today Season 2 underway

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The second season of a show all about the Aggies is underway. Texas A&M Today is bringing back their storytelling about the best and brightest in Aggieland.

Texas A&M Today host Chelsea Reber joined First News at Four to talk about the first season and what to expect in the upcoming season.

“It’s amazing, I grew up here, I’m a local, I went to school at Texas A&M, my family has worked at Texas A&M University for years and years, and every story we covered in the first season was brand new to me,” Reber said.

You can watch episodes from Season 1 here.

In season 2 Reber said one of the notable stories is about Aggie musicians and more music coming back to Aggieland, including talking to the Aggie responsible for the new intro song at Kyle Field for football games.

“We actually get to sit down and talk with him and talk about his process,” Reber said.

The show airs Mondays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 6 p.m. on KAMU-TV.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community
A look at September afternoons and how they ended vs the 30 year average
YET AGAIN: September 2023 officially becomes the all-time hottest of record in Bryan-College Station
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant
Bryan police seek suspected drunk driver who ran after crashing into fire hydrant

Latest News

New program to help with election questions approved by Brazos County Commissioners
Focus at Four: Brazos Co. Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock
COVID-19 antigen tests
Brazos County Health District providing at-home COVID-19 tests
All Leadership Brazos graduates and a guest are invited to the 40th Anniversary All Class Reunion
Chamber of Commerce to host Leadership Brazos reunion
Monday Evening Weather Update - October 2