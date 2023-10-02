Treat of the Day: Dr. Hackethorne receives TNP award

Dr. Davide Hackethorne has been recognized with the Texas Nurse Practitioners Community Impact Award
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Davide Hackethorne has been recognized with the Texas Nurse Practitioners Community Impact Award, according to a release.

The award is given each year to people who have made exceptional contributions to the health and well-being of their local community.

De. Hackethorne received the award at the 35th annual TNP Fall Conference in Dallas.

According to the release, Dr. Hackethorne is an internal medicine specialist with over 47 years of experience in the medical field.

