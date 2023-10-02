TxDOT launches new pedestrian safety campaign

TxDOT is launching a new campaign focused on pedestrian safety.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT is launching a new campaign focused on pedestrian safety.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. TxDOT says October saw the highest number of pedestrian crashes on Texas roadways last year.

“In general, pedestrian traffic deaths happen in the darker months of fall and winter,” Ruby Martinez from TxDOT said. “As daylight ends earlier, drivers on their way home from work may have a tough time seeing pedestrians.”

TxDOT encourages everyone to follow these safety tips to prevent a deadly encounter:

For drivers:

  • Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.
  • When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.
  • Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles that can block your view of pedestrians.
  • Pay attention and put your phone away so you’re prepared if pedestrians enter your path.
  • Follow the posted speed limit and drive to the conditions.

For people walking:

  • Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.
  • Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume traffic will stop for you.
  • Follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.
  • Put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road when walking.
  • Stay visible. Wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

