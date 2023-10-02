Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community

Bryan police say they were called to the Austin Colony community on no less than 15 occasions following reports of graffiti on homes, fences, and sidewalks.
By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A normally quiet community in Bryan found itself the target of vandals over the weekend.

Homeowners spent their Sunday removing graffiti from their homes, cars, and businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community.

The Bryan Police Department is actively investigating the incident, searching for the individual(s) responsible for this act of vandalism. Bryan police say they were called to the Austin Colony community on no less than 15 occasions following reports of graffiti on homes, fences, and sidewalks.

Christopher Gibson, a resident, shared his experience, recalling that he first discovered the graffiti on Saturday.

“I came home yesterday from work around 4 p.m., and the first thing my son noticed was the graffiti on the side of our house,” said Gibson.

The ordeal, unfortunately, did not end there. Gibson and his family faced another visit from the vandals on Sunday morning.

“We went out last night, came home everything was good. It was about midnight and then got woken up about two-three o’clock in the morning by Bryan PD again-- telling us that the person had come back and added a mark to my Jeep and then extended more on the house,” Gibson added.

Other neighbors up and down Settlers’ Way who were targeted say they’ve never experienced anything like this before.

“It’s really frustrating. As I drove. I just came from Lowe’s trying to look for some type of product that could help remove it,” said Celeste Bouie

“It’s been frustrating actually to know that you know we’re at home in our beds, sleeping comfortably and there’s someone roaming in the neighborhood just vandalizing people’s property for no reason,” said Irma Pineda. “We have a lot of hard-working people around here and you know we value our property and then for people to just come out and do something like that is sad.”

In addition to the homes, there was also a shopping center that was tagged, including the Kroger on Boonville Rd. Bryan police say they currently have no suspects and are asking residents to check their security cameras for anything suspicious.

At the Gibson residence, where both husband and wife are educators, they expressed their frustration but also their willingness to help the vandals redirect their energy into a more positive outlet.

“Let’s get you some help. Let’s get you someone to talk to and let’s find you another way to utilize that energy to paint and to spread graphics or whatever but let’s not vandalize and let’s not make other people feel the suffering and have to deal with the aftereffects,” said Gibson.

The Bryan Police Department is actively seeking information related to this vandalism. If you have any information, please contact them at 979-209-5300.

