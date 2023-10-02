Weekend Lineup: Fall brings in markets and festivals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - First Friday in Downtown Bryan will kick off the first two-day weekend in October, but there is plenty more to do.

Austin County Fair and Rodeo: The Austin County Fair and Rodeo in Bellville will begin its 96th year with a free day on Friday. There will be a hay show starting at 8 a.m., a champion drive livestock show at 10 a.m., and a margarita contest at 7 p.m.

On Saturday the Little Miss/Mister contest will take place at 9 a.m. followed by the Jr. Miss/Mister contest and the Jr. Fair Queen contest. There will be mutton bustin’ at 3 p.m. and the Queen’s contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. Later that night at 7 p.m. there will be bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding, and two back-to-back concerts beginning at 8:30 p.m.

There will be a carnival which will open on Wednesday, October 11. The fair and rodeo will be open until October 15th.

For more information and the full schedule visit this link.

Fair on the Square: For those looking to do some shopping Downtown Huntsville will hold its 49th Fair on The Square on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The festivities will kick off with a free concert Friday night at 6 p.m. with a performance by Push Water.

The fair hosted by the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce, will feature around 400 booths featuring arts, crafts, food and entertainment. Those vendors will be both local and from across the state. Fair food such as funnel cake, barbecue, kettle corn, and fried Twinkies can be found at the food court.

There will also be live music under a tent by The Watering Hole from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. as bands compete against each other.

Classic cars will also be on display for a car show courtesy of the Huntsville Cruisers.

Those with kids will also be able to find the fair’s “Kids Korner” at Rather Park and on the corner of 13th & Avenue J. It will feature free crafts a petting zoo, a rock wall, an archery station, a bounce house and more.

For more information click here.

Fall into Fun Fest: Over in Conroe head on down to the Fall into Fun Fest on Saturday presented by the North Hoston Moms. It will take place at Heritage Place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be a bounce house, face painting, rock wall, trackless train, stage entertainment, music, food and more. A portion of all the proceeds will go towards Angel Reach, a non-profit that works with young adults who have aged out of the foster care system.

For more information click here.

Fall Maker’s Market: On Sunday the Hotel McCoy in College Station will host a Fall Maker’s Market. It will be from noon until 4 p.m.

There will be a variety of local artisans selling their unique creations such as handmade jewelry and ceramics.

To learn more click here.

Love Downtown Local Rummage Sale: There will be a “huge garage sale event” on Sunday held by Love Downtown Local. It will be the business’ rummage sale that will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in its parking lot in Downtown Bryan.

There will be a flea market, yard sale, and clearance booth vendors with the goal to “gather, reduce, recycle, and reuse.”

More information on how to get involved can be found on Love Downtown Local’s social media page at this link.

Free Veterinary Care: Those with a furry friend will be able to visit Pet Supplies Plus in Bryan for some free veterinary care on Sunday.

Long Way Home will be present to provide free microchips which does include a free lifetime registration. BCS Pet Nurse PPLC will be there to provide free nail trims, sanitary shaves and pet care education.

There will also be rotating veterinarians to provide on-site exams and diagnoses for free.

The event will be first come, first served. All pets are required to be on a leash.

For more information visit this link.

