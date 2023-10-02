What you can expect for Texas Lions Camp’s Fall Fest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Lions Camp works to make a happy, activity-filled summer for children with disabilities, diabetes, Down syndrome, and cancer from across Texas.

Fundraising and hosting events like their upcoming Fall Fest allows the organization to help even more children.

“There’s already a lot of different hardships on a lot of these families, so being able to provide that experience for free is super important to the Lions Club,” said Anthony Gutierrez with the Brazos Lions Club Foundation.

Fall Fest always takes place at Santa’s Wonderland, and includes a car show, live music and even a kid zone full of bounce houses and games.

This year, it’s on Saturday, Oct. 14, and is expected to be a day full of family fun and food.

TLC’s fundraising goal is $30,000, and they’re hoping to reach that and more with the public’s help.

