Aggies ready to ‘change the narrative’ with win over Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is one of just two teams in the SEC West with a 2-0 conference record. Alabama is the other one, and the Crimson Tide travel to Kyle Field this Saturday for a huge matchup in the SEC West.

October 7th is a date most Aggie gans had circled on their calendars before the season started.

The Maroon and White are coming off a 34-22 win in the Southwest Classic against Arkansas. They’re off to their first 2-0 start in SEC play in the Jimbo Fisher era.

The Aggies can feel the momentum they’ve created from back-to-back SEC wins and dominating defensive performances. Now, team leaders like Ainias Smith are ready to make a statement this Saturday and flip the script of A&M not living up to the hype.

”I guess you could say the laughing stock of the SEC,” Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith said on what he feels the narrative is at times surrounding Texas A&M. “A lot of times in the past we had a lot of expectations on our back and we ended up falling short of those expectations, or whatever the case was. I feel like that’s the narrative right now. I guess you could say changing the narrative. Let’s go ahead and show what we’re really capable of. Instead of letting the people talk for us, let’s do the talking on the field. I feel like if we get this win against Bama then we don’t have to say anything,” Smith added.

The Aggies will kick off against No. 11 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday on CBS. Texas A&M upset the Crimson Tide the last time these two squads met at Kyle Field in 2021. Last year’s game came down to the final possession as well.

